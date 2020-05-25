‘If LFC want Sane I am pretty sure he would go…’ Pundit thinks German would sign for LFC and downplays City rivalry

Danny Mills, formerly of England and Manchester City, has rejected the claim that Leroy Sane would turn down Liverpool due to an allegiance to the Sky Blues.

It was claimed recently by Christian Falk that while the Reds were keen on Sane, nothing would happen in regards to a transfer due to the German not wanting a switch to City’s closest sporting rivals…

But Mills isn’t sure it would stand in the way.

The former England defender told Football Insider of Sane: “Clubs do not want to sell to their immediate rivals and that is normally the biggest problem.

“If Liverpool want Sane I am pretty sure he would go there given the opportunity. Why wouldn’t you?

“We have seen players do far worse. It is not a Manchester United-Liverpool or a Leeds-Manchester United. The rivalry is not of that ilk.”

We kind of agree with Mills, in all honesty – but think the deal with Bayern Munich is basically complete and are not holding our breath as a result!

Raheem Sterling went to City and James Milner the other way, so despite the fact we’re the two best sides in the country right now – it’s not a path untrodden.

Still, City would much prefer to sell Sane to Germany, surely a bigger factor in him not heading to Anfield than personal affiliation to a club he has clearly had issues with for him to want out in the first place.