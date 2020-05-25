Klopp holds ‘virtual meeting’ with Werner as marquee deal for Sunday’s hat-trick hero ramps up – Honigstein

Jurgen Klopp has spoken to Timo Werner on either Zoom, FaceTime or Skype during the past few weeks – and perhaps more than once.

This is according to Bundesliga expert Raphael Honigstein, who made the comments yesterday as Werner’s RB Leipzig battered Mainz 5-0, with the Liverpool target registering his third hat-trick of the campaign.

In total, Werner now has 30 goals and nine assists this term – truly astonishing figures that undoubtedly make the suggested £50m-odd price-tag seem a bargain.

“I think it depends on what Liverpool want to do, because Werner’s been on the record saying he wants to go there and he is available because of a release clause which at the worst would cost about €55m (£49.2m),” he said on BT Sport.

“So far Liverpool have been linked closely and there has been a meeting between him and Jurgen Klopp, at least a virtual one over the last few weeks.”

There are of course the ramifications of COVID-19 to consider. Liverpool don’t even know yet when we’ll be allowed to play football again – and there’s the more important element of a title to wrap up.

Considering the Reds are 25 points clear, Werner might not be deemed a necessity as well – especially when you accept he won’t be an automatic starter at Anfield considering Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Still, it’s a deal many Reds would absolutely love and we currently rate it around 50/50.

If Werner keeps on plundering goals until the end of the term, Liverpool may consider it more of a risk not to sign him!