Mainz ask Liverpool to do them a favour after Werner’s nine goal contributions in two games

What Timo Werner does to Mainz is like what Luis Suarez used to do to Norwich…

Before the Bundesliga was curtailed, Werner notched a hat-trick against Jurgen Klopp’s former side for Rb Leipzig and registered three assists in an 8-0 demolition job.

And yesterday, Werner scored another hat-trick, to make it six goals and three assists in two games against them.

That’s brutal!

Mainz took to Twitter following Sunday’s 5-0 loss to ask Jurgen Klopp if he can do them a favour and take Werner out of the Bundesliga once and for all:

Kloppo, can you take him already? 🙄 https://t.co/HgSOn6oeUH — Mainz 05 English (@Mainz05en) May 24, 2020

The hype surrounding Werner is now huge, especially with Reds glued to German football for maybe the first time considering it’s the only chance of live-sport!

The 24-year-old is rapid, can play in various positions along the frontline and is ruthless in the box.

These attributes will benefit us massively, but we think the saga will go on a while longer. So, strap yourselves in, Reds!