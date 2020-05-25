Rival fans angry Liverpool closing on Werner: ‘I can’t stomach them becoming a dynasty – someone stop them’

Two huge accounts on Twitter, Mark Goldbridge who supports Manchester United – and Alex Goldberg who backs Chelsea – bemoaned Timo Werner’s hat-trick yesterday as Rb Leipzig thrashed Mainz 5-0.

The German now has 30 goals for the season following Sunday’s hat-trick and it appears our rivals have already accepted the 24-year-old is Anfield bound.

Goldbridge especially was upset to see his side linked with Josh King, while we go for Werner – with the Express suggesting a deal could be ‘very close’ based on comments made my journalist Raphael Honigstein.

Liverpool after Werner and United linked to Josh King. How can you close a big gap on a side when both sides are looking for a striker and they're buying a younger better one? — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) May 24, 2020

Liverpool are really sitting pretty. They have loads of very good players, and Timo Werner is literally crying out on a weekly basis for them to sign him. I can’t stomach them becoming a dynasty. Someone stop them. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) May 24, 2020

Unlike Goldberg, we’re quite fond of the idea of a Liverpool dynasty!

In order for that to happen of course, we need to get our first title over the line – but all the ingredients are there.

Our best players are in their primes and tied to Anfield for years to come – as is Jurgen Klopp – the best manager on the planet.

If it were not for Manchester City, we’d say we’d be heavy favourites for everything domestically over the next few years, but Pep Guardiola’s team is still exceptional and will fight us tooth and nail for domestic titles.

The fact we’re scaring Chelsea and United to such an extend is really great, though!