(Video) Highlights of Timo Werner’s false-nine performance; German picks up Firmino positions & scores hat-trick

Timo Werner scored a hat-trick yesterday v Mainz, but it was the position he played in that most interested us in regards to a potential future Liverpool switch.

For Rb Leipzig, he’s often played on the shoulder of the last defender, but on Sunday, he was more of a creative no.10 or false-9 – with Poulsen leading the line.

From this position, where Roberto Firmino plays for Liverpool, he dictated his side’s attacks and found pockets in front of the defence from which he wreaked havoc.

Below, you can see his heatmap which shows the areas he thrived in as well as his highlights from the game, which are fantastic.