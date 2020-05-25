(Video) Klopp does Bank Holiday dance to celebrate Istanbul anniversary

The sun is shining and it’s 15 years to the day that Liverpool came back to beat AC Milan in the final of the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp is at Melwood and seems in incredibly good spirits – showing fans a celebratory dance as a result of the anniversary and the Bank Holiday!

His Liverpool side is back training, although for now, the drills are in small groups and there is no contact allowed.

It seems to be going very well so far though, which is a promising sign in regards to the Premier League officially resuming.

Liverpool are two wins away from glory and considering there are nine matches remaining, the title seems pretty much nailed on.