(Video) LFC finishing drill: Mo Salah looks sharp as Harvey Elliott shows off left-foot at Melwood

We love the videos of the players training at Melwood – even more so now there’s no matches to help us get our Liverpool fix!

If you want to watch all of them, check out LFCTV GO and see them all – as well as much more.

Yesterday’s video, which was uploaded to Reddit and can be seen here, shows Sunday’s session – and a finishing drill at the end involving Mo Salah, Harvey Elliott and Divock Origi.

The three attackers try to find small goals inside the big goal, with Salah especially looking fit and firing.

We can imagine the players are desperate to get back to it properly now – given the length of the layoff – and will be waiting on word from the Premier League regarding a return.

Salah will be after the Golden Boot of course – but will have to catch up with Jamie Vardy who’s currently ahead of him in order to clinch it for the third consecutive time – which has only been done by Thierry Henry in the PL era.