(Video) When Van Dijk schooled Liverpool and foreshadowed Reds greatness

It’s already hard to imagine a Liverpool defence without Virgil van Dijk at its heart – but the player as only been with us two and a bit years!

Before we spent £75m on the Dutchman, a deal many in the business considered a risk at the time, VVD was starring for Southampton.

Liverpool fans had been impressed with his performances, but were stunned when we realised how good he actually was in a game against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds…

Southampton were facing Liverpool in the League Cup semi-finals in January 2017, winning 1-0 – and van Dijk was simply incredible.

Daniel Sturridge couldn’t get near him – and neither could our midfielders as he marched forward with the ball at his feet.

Watching this here it baffles how a player that domineering was plying his trade for Southampton aged 25.

What a buy he was!