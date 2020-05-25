Werner signs with Klopp’s marketing agency in bid to earn Liverpool switch

“According to our information, the clause is 55 million as a base value and can grow to 60 million if RB Leipzig makes it into the Champions League,” Falk began. “And yes, I think this transfer is happening. Interestingly, Werner now has a new Social Media and Marketing agency. The boss of this agency is also Jürgen Klopp’s manager. Werner is also talking a lot about Liverpool in the public eye now too…”

Falk has long claimed Werner will sign for the Reds – and told us the same in our exclusive a few months back.

The 24-year-old plundered three goals v Mainz yesterday to increase the hype even further – and you can check out highlights of the performance – here.

EOTK understands that a deal is NOT imminent, but that Jurgen Klopp remains a huge fan and that the player himself is desperate to sign for the German and not move to Chelsea, Manchester United or Barcelona.

Even with the financial risk of securing Werner given the current pandemic and the uncertain future of the Premier League for the remainder of 2020, we’d suggest signing the player is still well worthwhile.

No champion stands still and bringing Werner into an already jaw-dropping frontline could push us even further away from the chasing pack.