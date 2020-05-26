Arsenal tell Barca what they’ll pay for Coutinho

Arsenal are keen on bringing Coutinho to the Emirates ahead of next season, but naturally, want to do it on the cheap.

A permanent transfer is not on the cards and the north Londoners only want Liverpool’s former Brazilian on loan, according to CaughtOffside.

They also are not prepared to match his £250k/week wages and will only offer to pay a portion of his current salary, which is unlikely to appeal to Barcelona – who want rid of Phil permanently.

EOTK can reveal that if Coutinho stays at Camp Nou and features in another 16 games, Barca will have to pay Liverpool a substantial added instalment based on appearances as per the blockbuster deal we made in January 2018.

As a result, Barca will surely want rid of the playmaker, who will not be bought permanently by current loan side Bayern Munich, either.

Coutinho’s first choice would be an Anfield return, but that ship has sailed, with Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards deciding the transfer didn’t make financial sense last summer – especially considering some of the acrimonious elements of the Brazilian’s departure.

It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up, but we can see a potential return to Italy with AC Milan as an option – especially if Barca are keen on their forward Lautaro Martinez.