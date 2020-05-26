Erling Haaland to Liverpool is a simple deal due to release-clause, with Reds ‘interested’ – Report

Another day, another elite attacker linked with Liverpool!

It’s been all about Timo Werner over the past couple of days, especially following the German’s weekend hat-trick, but Erling Haaland has today been loudly touted by the Echo as well.

Their chief Liverpool writer Ian Doyle confirmed Liverpool are ‘interested,’ during a report which stated a future deal would be ‘simple’ due to the £63m release-clause – which becomes active in two summers’ time.

Haaland has plundered goals for Rb Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund this term and is undoubtedly one of the most exciting prospects to emerge in world football for a very long time.

We’d suggest only Kylian Mbappe has a higher potential ceiling than the Norwegian teen, so it’s natural for us to keep an eye on any prospective links to the player.

It does feel now though that because of our elite position in world football, our name gets thrown about whenever a top prospect is discussed in regards to a transfer.

Naturally, Liverpool will be keeping an eye on Haaland’s proceedings, but the same can be said for any top young player in Europe – that’s simply due diligence.

There’s no way a move is imminent and we’d also go as far to say signing Haaland would be very, very far from ‘simple,’ especially given the likely interest from Europe’s behemoth clubs.