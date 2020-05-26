Gomez enjoying ‘freedom’ of not having to get a haircut & feels ‘pressure’ to look good lifted

There’s been much discussion on the haircuts (or lack of) of multiple Premier League stars since their return to training.

Lockdown regulations state that barbers are closed, and obviously trips around somebody’s house for a haircut are against the rules, too.

As a result, many Reds have returned to Melwood with much more hair than they did when we last played mid-March!

Joe Gomez, now sporting a beard, has enjoyed it and actually thinks the freedom of not having to look good is something he likes.

“I’m enjoying it, I’m not one to be too fussed about getting a trim [regularly]. Some lads, it’s ritual. But I don’t mind the freedom and having the excuse for it to look like that,” he told the official website.

“I don’t mind. Some lads are struggling; Ox gave it a go didn’t he, he’s probably gagging to get a fresh trim I think. But I enjoy it. It’s nice to let everyone be free without the pressures of expecting to look sharp.”

We’d never thought about the pressure of this in regards to footballers, but we suppose they see themselves on tv every weekend and have to deal with comments on their appearance from thousands of strangers on social media.

It’s enough to make anyone feel self conscious – and good for Gomez that at just 23-years-old – he’s mature enough to be 100% comfortable in his own skin.