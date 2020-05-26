Journalist claims LFC have offered £62.56m for Ligue 1 star, but it’s nonsense

We’d rather not provide the link to a bogus report, but within the interest of fairness, here it is!

Italian journalist Diego de Luca, who works for Radio Kiss Kiss in his homeland, has claimed that Liverpool and Spurs have both made €70m (£62.56m) bids for Lille forward Victor Osimhen – who has starred in France this term – and as a result, it’ll be hard for Napoli to acquire him.

The 21-year-old, who plies his trade internationally for Nigeria, had 18 goals in total in 2019/20 before the French league was prematurely ended.

We can confirm this is not true. Liverpool are debating whether to spend a lesser sum than that on Timo Werner, and will certainly not be acquiring a lesser player for a larger sum given the current climate and the fact we already have the world’s best front-three up top…

Similarly, there were suggestions the Reds had made a bid for Ugurkan Cakir last week by Turkish journalist Serdar Ali Celikler, but after doing a very small amount of digging, we can tell you with confidence this isn’t true either.