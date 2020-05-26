Liverpool are the biggest and most relevant club on the planet based on social media interactions

Liverpool are the most talked about club on the planet in 2020.

Deportes & Finanzas have released a report which has totalled engagements on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube this calendar year, with Liverpool receiving more than 34 million more comments, shares and likes than the next most relevant side, Barcelona.

📲🔴🔴 @LFC, the football club in the world with the highest social media engagement during 2020! (january 1 to april 30) 👏 Liverpool fans 🔝🔝 pic.twitter.com/gezM9BLfdb — Deportes&Finanzas® (@DeporFinanzas) May 25, 2020

Size of club is historically based on number of fans, trophies won, wealth and cultural relevance – but in this modern age – internet relevance is clearly significant.

As a club, the Reds work social media brilliantly – producing superb content with the players fully on board via the LFCTV channel.

And to think, the 499million engagements so far in 2020 will go through the roof once Liverpool are confirmed Premier League champions – which will hopefully occur not long after Premier League football returns.

With Liverpool’s new Nike deal only set to increase our global exposure, the size of the club has the potential to grow exponentially under Jurgen Klopp’s reign and beyond.