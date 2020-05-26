Ornstein & Falk jump on the Werner to Liverpool train as Twitter explodes

Two of the most respected sports journalists in the game, David Ornstein and Christian Falk, have both claimed Jurgen Klopp held a virtual meeting with Timo Werner during Easter – with the former outlining that another was held before the lockdown started in mid-March.

Naturally, both these tweets went viral with Liverpool fans jumping all over them – sharing and commenting in their thousands.

True: @honigstein told @btsportfootball that there was already a virtual meeting between Jürgen Klopp and @TimoWerner. According to our Information it take place arround easter @SPORTBILD @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 25, 2020

EOTK can reveal that Klopp wanted to meet Werner in person, but the lockdown put that idea to bed and a virtual meeting was therefore deemed sufficient.

The German striker scored a hat-trick for Rb Leipzig while playing as a false-9 at the weekend, with many watching Reds salivating at the prospect of him linking up with our own world-class attackers.

Werner is rapid, can pull wide to either flank and would be a massive upgrade on Divock Origi – who’d likely become surplus to requirements if we bought the 24-year-old.