Rb Leipzig gave Timo Werner permission to speak with LFC – Klopp meeting totally above board

Jurgen Klopp’s recent virtual meetings with Timo Werner in regards to a Liverpool transfer have been held with Rb Leipzig’s blessing, EOTK can reveal.

The pair spoke during Easter and before the start of the lockdown, and while some have suggested this is tapping up – it isn’t.

Rb Leipzig have given Werner permission to speak with any clubs interested in his services. After all, he has a release-clause which can be triggered this summer of between £50 and £60m depending on where his side finish in the Bundesliga – meaning Rb Leipzig would be powerless to stop him leaving should a suitor trigger it anyway.

All clubs speak with players before having bids accepted – it’s a completely recognised part of the business and necessary in working out if a player is suited to the club and wants to come in the first place. Technically, this is against protocol, as rules state permission needs to be granted first – but no transfer gets done this way.

In the case of Werner though, permission has been granted – although it’s important to recognise Werner is allowed to speak with any side and not just the Reds – and quite possibly has already.