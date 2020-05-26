Sepp van den Berg’s little brother rejects Liverpool transfer after Reds beeline for Dutch wonderkid

Sepp van den Berg was one of very few arrivals last summer.

The towering Dutch centre-back arrived from PEC Zwolle after shining in the Eredivisie at a young age.

But it turns out the Reds were after his younger brother, Rav van den Berg, too – only for the 15-year-old to reject our advances and stay with Zwolle – instead!

This is according to Dutch outlet De Stentor, who actually rate the younger van den Berg as a bigger prospect than the red-headed Liverpool defender.

Sepp has made a few appearances already, but we’ve seen nothing yet to suggest he’s a bonafide star in the making.

Still, Jurgen Klopp highly rates him and admires his physical traits and the lad needs time to develop until we can make a proper impression. If Dejan Lovren departs, he might move up the pecking order, too.

Rav has now signed a professional deal with Zwolle – but if he does well in Holland’s top flight over the next few years – perhaps he’ll tread a similar path to his sibling.