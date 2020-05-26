(Video) Joe Gomez’s brilliant 2019/20 highlights as CB turns 23

Joe Gomez turned 23-years-old a few days back, which in central defensive terms, is still very young.

Alongside Virgil van Dijk, he’s performed exceptionally in 2019/20 and has ousted the also superb Joel Matip from Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice starting XI.

In the video below, you’ll see some of Gomez’s highlights from the campaign.

His main physical attribute is pace, which makes him able to shine in a high-line as he can track the runner easily – but he also has a composure on the ball and an ability to give an onrushing midfielder a shoulder feint a step forward.

Gomez’s long passing is not at van Dijk’s level, but it doesn’t need to be, considering Trent Alexander-Arnold plays to his right!