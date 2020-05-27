‘Another example of LFC dragging their feet…’ Some Reds online irritated by latest Werner report

We’re really not sure how any Liverpool fan can be annoyed at the club in regards to its work in the transfer window over the past five years, in all honesty.

The number of failures can be counted on one hand, and most of them still left for a profit – while the successes have transformed us into maybe the best side on the planet!

Still, there’s nothing like an ongoing saga to get fans feeling itchy, and the Timo Werner deal rears its head every day.

Today, Bild claimed that while the Reds are keen on the Rb Leipzig striker, we don’t want to pay his £48m release-clause and will instead try to barter during the summer in order to clinch him on the cheap!

Below, is a number of the reactions on Twitter:

-Reduced price or release clause…Just ensure we get the deal done. We will reap the benefits of this transfer for years to come

-48M is a bargain.. stop being stingy

-Mexican standing off

-Just pay whatever he costs and get him before a rival swoops in under our noses. We’ll look like embarrassed amateurs if that happens.

-JiZzz – pay the asking price and be done with this never-ending story

-It’s all tactics. But I think this is a deal they should just pay up for and not let go. Timo will be very historic at Liverpool

-Obviously we want a good deal but if he wants us and we want him, get it done! We need a bigger, quality squad

-Another transfer drama and if true another example of LFC dragging their feet…just pay the release clause…not every transfer has to be a bargain…look how Alisson and VVD have transformed us…just pay the price before relations sour with Werner/agent/RBL

Obviously, we want Werner as much as the next Red – but believe the club and transfer negotiator Michael Edwards deserves to be trusted wholly.

If he believes a deal can be done for less money, in this current climate – then his track record proves he’s probably correct – doesn’t it?

Let’s not be impatient, Reds. The priority is winning the title once football returns, anyway. Werner would simply be a nice bonus in the very short summer break!