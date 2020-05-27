Henderson: Winning PL without fans will be ‘strange,’ but one day, we’ll ‘celebrate together’

Jordan Henderson has explained the likely anticlimax of winning the Premier League behind closed doors when English football is allowed to resume.

Right now, there is now official word on when the game will be back in this country, but it’s looking like the end of June, after the June 12 date was deemed a little too early for clubs who are not even doing contact training yet.

Liverpool are 25 points clear and need six more points from nine games to confirm the title. It’s pretty much a formality – we hope – but Hendo isn’t taking anything for granted – which is probably the smart thing to do.

“Of course it would feel different because if you win any trophy and receive it without any fans there, it would be pretty strange,” he told the BBC.

“It is still not over. We still have work to do and we still need to perform at a high level right the way until the season finishes because we want to finish as strongly as we can to make sure it is a full season.

“After that, whether we win it or whatever, then [receiving] the trophy and the fans not being there… you just have to deal with it when it comes. Hopefully it does happen. We are still in a very good position.

“It will mean we have won the Premier League and we will all be very happy but then we can look to the future – and whenever fans are allowed back into the stadium, I am sure we will have some sort of celebration together.”

Hendo’s matter of fact attitude is admirable and we couldn’t be prouder of the way he’s conducted himself during the pandemic.

He’s said all the right things and also organised #PlayersTogether – which involved top PL stars donating their wages to help NHS causes.

On top of that, he’s also been exceptional on the football field this season and is expected to win the Player of the Year award, whenever that is announced.

And fans or no fans, nobody will be able to take the fact he’ll be the first Liverpool captain to win the English title in 30 years away from him.