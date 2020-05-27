LFC want Timo Werner, but won’t pay £48M & plan to haggle price down – Bild

Liverpool do want to sign Timo Werner before the start of next season, whenever that is, but are not willing to simply trigger the £48m release-clause in order to make it happen.

This is according to an exclusive in German outlet Bild, which has unsurprisingly got plenty of Reds talking online.

Their report states that Liverpool want to pay less than £48m given the current financial climate and plan on bartering on a price, considering the player already has his heart set on an Anfield switch.

We understand at EOTK that Jurgen Klopp has already held virtual meetings with the 24-year-old and convinced him of his project. Werner is desperate to sign for Klopp and wants to reject alternative moves to play for Liverpool, despite a lack of guaranteed minutes due to the competition up top.

Klopp loves the player but is happy for the club to negotiate the best possible price and is in no immediate rush to finalise a transfer.

We’ve seen time and time that Michael Edwards is a shrewd negotiator, so really, we should try not to be too impatient and let him work his magic!