Liverpool may have found perfect Bosman backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool have today been linked to PSG right-back Thomas Meunier in Le 10 Sport.

The Belgian is out of contract this summer and so far, the Ligue 1 champions have shown zero sign of extending his terms, despite the player previously showing a preference towards staying.

‘My ambition is to stay at PSG next season. The club knows this and it has been discussed,’ the Belgian defender said, according to the Metro.

‘We have a group that is super cool with a fairly young team apart from two, three olds. It’s fairly homogeneous. ‘If one day I had been told that I was going to play with players who can be Ballon d’Or, world-famous, I probably would never have believed it. For me, the Belgian championship was already something very good.’

Still, with no fresh deal on the table, the 28-year-old will need a new club and a switch to Anfield may appeal – even though he’ll obviously be Trent Alexander-Arnold’s understudy.

We at EOTK would very much welcome Meunier’s arrival. He’s a much more attacking right-back than the departing Nathaniel Clyne, and we’re really not fans of Joe Gomez being shifted to right-back when Trent needs a rest.

Meunier can run, dribble and cross and is used to playing with elite attackers in the opposition half. He’s not in Trent’s class, but in terms of right-backs, who is?!

On a free, this seems a smart deal – although the source is an average one seem to regularly link us to Ligue 1 stars – so we won’t get too excited just yet.