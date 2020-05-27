Mbappe goes mad for Klopp & Liverpool when asked simple Premier League question

Kylian Mbappe was asked if he watches the Premier League in an interview yesterday, but it sounds like he only really pays attention to Jurgen Klopp’s Reds!

The PSG forward is celebrating his third consecutive Ligue 1 title after the French season was ended early – and will likely be tuning in to watch Klopp’s side secure the PL when we are allowed to play football again.

“This season Liverpool have been a machine in The Premier League. They have made winning look easy – but the truth is that is never easy,” he told the Mirror.

“To be as ruthless as they have been would come from having a very good manager and lots of hard work in training. Performances like they have been having don’t just happen.”

Mbappe is the most exciting young player on the planet bar none – but the chances of anybody securing him – including Liverpool – are very slim.

His contract expires in 2022, so perhaps if he refuses to pen an extension with PSG there’ll be a small chance in a year’s time – but we imagine Real Madrid will beeline for his signature and will have the financial capacity to blow us out of the water.

Still, we’re pretty happy with the options already at Klopp’s disposal – and shouldn’t spend too much time worrying about fantasy future transfers – considering we’re European champions and 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League.