Red Bull supremo urges LFC to sign Timo Werner: ‘He’s one of the most aggressive, cut-throat players I’ve ever seen’

Rb Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch, who is a key component in the Red Bull football structure and a probable future manager of Rb Leipzig, reckons Timo Werner would thrive under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Marsch knows Jurgen Klopp well following the two meetings between Liverpool and his Rb Salzburg side in the Champions League earlier this term – and thinks Werner would thrive in our tactical setup.

Marsch told the Blood Red podcast: “[Werner would] be an incredible asset for Liverpool. Just from a mentality perspective, he’s one of the most aggressive, cut-throat, attacking players I have ever seen.

“If a defender stops him going one way, that doesn’t faze him at all – he wants the ball again and he’s attacking – again and again and again.

“For Liverpool, he could play in any of the front three positions and he would be fantastic.

“From a footballing mind, from an explosive perspective, from a finishing perspective, from a mentality perspective, he is an incredible player and has the potential to get even better. It won’t be cheap for Liverpool but that would be a great asset, that is for sure.”

If anything, these quotes have simply made us even more excited about the 24-year-old!

Yesterday, we explained how Klopp’s virtual meeting with the player over Easter was a success – although there is no word yet on when or even if the Reds will submit an official bid.

The current financial state of play due to the coronavirus naturally has influenced Liverpool’s decision making – but we hope that the club still decide to take the plunge.