Shaqiri’s next move looking increasingly likely as Reds ‘will not stand in his way if initial talks firm up’

Xherdan Shaqiri could move to Newcastle this summer, providing their takeover goes through.

This is according to Dom King of the Daily Mail – who explains how talks have already begun between the player and the club.

Shaq has barely featured for us this season and with the arrival of Takumi Minamino in January and the potential capture of Timo Werner at some point – as well as the manner in which Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are coming through the ranks – the Swiss is surplus to requirements.

With his injury record and the fact the transfer window is going to take such a financial hit due to the coronavirus, we can’t see Liverpool making a big profit on Shaq – but we can hopefully still get what we spent on him.

We’d suggest the transfer was worth it for his brace against Manchester United and cross for Gini Wijnaldum’s header v Barcelona alone!

And as a result, we’d wish him well in the north east, should a move go through.

