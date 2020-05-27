(Video) Firmino top-bins stunner and Van Dijk no-look finish – Reds loving Melwood training

If you want to watch all the Liverpool training videos, we’d advise you to sign up to LFCTVGO – it’s a great service.

The latest clip involves the Melwood session from the beginning of this week – and the finishing drill is a thing of beauty – which has been uploaded to Reddit.

Roberto Firmino curls balls into the top corner, Fabinho swipes half-volleys in at will and Virgil van Dijk shows Bobby his no-look finish!

We reckon the Dutchman would make a pretty handy target man, actually…

There’s no contact allowed just yet, but pretty soon – we imagine there’ll be small-sided games as the players ramp up their return to action.

We imagine they’ll be absolutely raring to go.