(Video) Grujic scores v Rb Leipzig with lovely volley, with Reds tuned in to watch Werner

There’ll be thousands of Liverpool fans watching Rb Leipzig v Hertha Berlin this evening for one reason only: Timo Werner!

The German has been linked to Liverpool on so many occasions it’d be hard to ignore – considering there’s no other football to feast upon right now.

But in the 10th minute, another player caught the eye – one that already belongs to Jurgen Klopp – in Marko Grujic.

The Serb showed his excellent technical ability to volley in straight from a corner to score his fourth Bundesliga goal of the season.

We’re not sure if Grujic has a future an Anfield, but we want to see him do well – so well done him!