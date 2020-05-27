(Video) Look how many assists Trent would have this season if LFC finished these gilt-edged chances…

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best creative passers of a football on the planet. He’s a right-back and only 21-years-old!

Already this term, he has 13 assists, not counting the ones he got in the Club World Cup – but that number could be considerably higher based on this video below.

Not only does it show a number of his assists, but also a high portion of sitters he’s created for our wonderful attackers!

Their numbers as forwards are obviously exceptional and we’re not criticising them for missing opportunities – just praising Trent for the number of outrageous balls he manages to put into the box.

We think Roberto Firmino will actually have a better campaign in front of goal next – or hopefully even after the lockdown – where his already terrific performances could be bolstered with more goals to boot.