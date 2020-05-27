(Video) Why Thomas Meunier could make superb Trent understudy in 2020/21

Liverpool were today linked with a possible Bosman move for Thomas Meunier in Le 10 Sport.

The Belgian is 28-years-old and is not being offered an extension by PSG, the club for whom he’s won Ligue 1 in each of the past three seasons.

We think the rumoured transfer is good one, to ease some of the burden from 21-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold next term.

The Scouser is the best fullback on the planet, so it’s not about replacing him – but simply having a like for like, offensive option when Trent needs a breather.

As you can see in the compilation below, Meunier is a right-back who loves to dribble. He hasn’t got the deep crossing ability of Trent (who has?) but he’s very attacking and has excellent technique.

On a free, considering Nathaniel Clyne is parting on one himself, it could make lots of sense.