Former LFC defender sends message to Mbappe encouraging Anfield switch

The Kylian Mbappe transfer is sadly one we rate as impossible – especially in the current financial climate.

Liverpool couldn’t afford his transfer fee and certainly not the ridiculous wages he currently takes home.

Still, after the world-class forward spoke up the club in a recent interview – it got the internet talking again.

After all, there’s not much football for us to focus on right now!

Jose Enrique enjoyed his comments and told Mbappe it would be easier for him to enjoy Liverpool if he just signed for us…

Why you don't come and join us k.mbappe ? It will be even easier 😂😊#Liverpoolfc #mbappe https://t.co/pVN2VCtWCj — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) May 26, 2020

Enrique is right, of course, but the only way we can see Mbappe heading to Liverpool is if he runs down his contract – which currently expires in 2022 – and then we manage to persuade him of our project ahead of Real Madrid – who will be able to offer absurd wages – something not on the cards under FSG – and rightly so.

For now, we’re more than happy with the world-class strikers Jurgen Klopp has at his disposal.