LFC not chasing Meunier as Klopp prefers alternative option

Liverpool were yesterday linked to Thomas Meunier, who is out of contract this summer at PSG.

But according to David Lynch in the Standard, he’s not on the cards, as Jurgen Klopp wants to use Neco Williams as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s understudy going forward.

“Williams is arguably the best positioned of all Liverpool’s youngsters when it comes to increasing his first-team involvement next season,” he writes.

“Klopp has no plans to restrict the 19-year-old’s development by bringing in another player to serve as second choice on the right-hand side of defence in 2019-20.”

Williams has been a surprise breakthrough of the season, overtaking Ki-Jana Hoever in the pecking order.

He shone in the domestic cups and put in an especially good performance v Everton in the FA Cup.

Williams is a more traditionally defensive right-back than Trent Alexander-Arnold, the player he’ll provide backup to in 2020/21 – but can still swing in a cross from deep and has decent technical attributes.

We quite liked the idea of Meunier as an elite backup option, but Williams deserves a chance and will continue to get minutes if he stays fit and on an upward trajectory of improvement.