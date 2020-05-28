Liverpool shoot up World’s Most Valuable clubs list & climb above Chelsea and Manchester City

Liverpool are now ranked as the world’s fifth most valuable club, according to KPMG’s fifth annual report.

Last year, we were seventh, but have leapfrogged Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City over the past 12 months – which is in line with the success of the side on the field.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have won the Champions League, the Super Cup and the Club World Cup in that time and are as commercially relevant as anytime in the club’s history.

Here is the top 10:

1. Real Madrid (unchanged) – £2.95bn (+1.5%)

2. Manchester United (unchanged) – £2.84bn (-2%)

3. Barcelona (+1) – £2.71bn (+12.2%)

4. Bayern Munich (-1) – £2.44bn (+0.4%)

5. Liverpool (+2) – £2.26bn (+19.3%)

6. Manchester City (-1) – £2.21bn (-0.3%)

7. Chelsea (-1) – £1.88bn (-6.3%)

8. Tottenham Hotspur (+1) – £1.75bn (+15.8%)

9. Paris Saint-Germain (+2) – £1.62bn (+36.7%)

10. Arsenal (-2) – £1.57bn (-13.2%)

It’s worth noting that the figures were actually calculated before COVID-19 rocked football and the world in general – so although we have increased 19% on the year previous – this may have fallen by now – as it would have done for every club on the planet.

Still, it’s a sign of Liverpool’s growth both on the field and off it.

The Premier League is set to be ours after 30 years, a new training ground is being built and the stadium will be expanded again.

It’s a great time to be a red.