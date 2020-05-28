Liverpool’s Werner refusal rejected by Echo, who make alternate claim on Reds Timo deal

There’s some contradictory information being reported by the Liverpool correspondents right now in regards to the Timo Werner transfer.

Dave Maddock of the Mirror wrote last night that the Reds had flatly pulled out of the deal due to the powers that be deciding £30m was the maximum they would spend on the 24-year-old – which naturally caused a backlash amongst online fans.

However, the Echo quickly tried to rebuff the claims – stating that it is their opinion that no talks have actually taken place and we’d simply have to wait until the transfer window opens to see if Jurgen Klopp’s interest in Werner will be backed up by an official bid.

Almost in agreement with Maddock though, it was recognised that any big signings are unlikely.

“The current coronavirus pandemic makes such deals unrealistic after recruitment and contract negotiations took a firm backseat at Melwood – even if the relentless grind of the transfer rumour mill continues, unaffected by the reality of COVID-19,” writes Theo Squires.

At EOTK, we know for a fact that Klopp has spoken to Werner before the lockdown and during it – and we find it pretty difficult to believe this would have happened with zero conversation between Liverpool and Rb Leipzig – as the Echo suggests.

And why, if transfers are on hold, did Klopp take the time to speak with the German at length during the height of the pandemic…?

It’s a difficult one to second guess – and perhaps it’s futile attempting to do so – but how we see it is that Liverpool want the player and are likely trying to do everything they can to acquire him for the best possible price – and are equally in no rush to do so.