‘Null and Voiders in the bin…’ Liverpool fans celebrate as June 17 PL return date confirmed

Football is coming back, Reds!

The Telegraph have announced that on June 17, the Premier League will return with fixtures between Aston Villa and Sheffield United, and Manchester City and Arsenal.

This will bring all clubs to 29 games played – and the campaign will continue for the remaining 16 clubs on the weekend beginning June 20 a few days later.

This means that if Arsenal beat City, Liverpool could win the title at Goodison Park on the first game back.

Fans on Twitter have made the news go viral in a matter of minutes and it’s fair to say Reds are ecstatic.

It’s not going to be the same as winning the title in front of a packed out stadium, but the reality of Liverpool collecting our 19th title is hopefully not too far away.

Below, we’ve collected a handful of replies to the Telegraph tweet. Reds are buzzing!

