Premier League restart date agreed during today’s meeting – and LFC allowed to play at Anfield

The Premier League clubs look set to return to action on June 20, according to Simon Mullock of the Mirror.

Their chief football writer tweeted the news this afternoon, following another meeting between officials at every club, today.

Told Premier League clubs have agreed on a restart date of June 20 — Simon Mullock (@MullockSMirror) May 28, 2020

What’s more, The Daily Mail are claiming that police have given the ok for games to be played at team’s home stadiums, providing the clubs finance fixtures that may require more attention – such as big clashes at the top or bottom of the table.

This pretty much confirms that Liverpool will be able to play their home and away fixtures as normal, and will potentially get the chance to win the title at Anfield – albeit without fans to celebrate.

The idea of a null and void league is now 100% out of the question – and the only way the PL will be cancelled is if we experience a significant second wave before August.

And even in that scenario, the title will be decided on a points per game basis.