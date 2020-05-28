Rb Leipzig deliver sharp message to Liverpool’s attempted Werner haggle

Rb Leipzig deliver sharp message to Liverpool’s attempted Werner haggle

Rb Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff is not interested in bartering over Timo Werner, or so he says.

The striker has a release-clause which is currently available for activation of around £50m – but according to Dave Maddock in the Mirror last night – the Reds are only interested in paying £30m for the 24-year-old and have walked away from a transfer as a result.

If this is a game-plan, it’s not one that Rb Leipzig have much time for.

“It won’t get any cheaper. We will not sell a player below value if he is under contract for more than a year,” Mintzlaff said.

“In general, we always ask the question: can we replace a player if we sell him for less than his market value?”

Werner has made no secret of his desire to sign for Liverpool – and we know that Jurgen Klopp’s talks with the striker in April went well – but it appears the clubs are in somewhat of a Mexican standoff.

In many ways, you can understand both their positions. Liverpool don’t want to spend £50m, which is still a very big sum, on a striker during this uncertain financial period and believe the transfer market has taken a downward turn and Werner’s price should therefore reflect this.

Rb Leipzig on the other hand don’t want to lose their prized asset for less than the release-clause many considered a bargain just a few months ago.

