Shocking: Liverpool may have to play home games at Neutral Venues while others don’t, due to mistrust of LFC fans

Wow. We were in a giddy mood after hearing this afternoon that the Premier League was set for a resumption, but this latest update has left a sour taste in the mouth immediately afterwards…

According to the Times and their respected correspondents Martin Ziegler and Matt Lawton, Liverpool’s four remaining home fixtures may be switched to neutral venues – which we’d accept – if it wasn’t for that fact this is not in the pipeline for other sides…

The report says that Liverpool’s home games are deemed high risk, as are various London Derbies, due to the possibility of fans congregating outside of the stadium.

Can you imagine a situation where Liverpool begin to lose some games, not collecting the required points to lift the title early – and Manchester City close the gap while playing at the Etihad, as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds host sides at Villa Park?!

Farcical.

It seems like another situation where football fans, and in this case Liverpool fans, are treated as secondary citizens.

The Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister can flout regulations as he pleases, seemingly, but obviously, it’s Scousers who we need to worry about…

If Liverpool fans are told to stay at home – or celebrate in small groups – as per today’s regulation – shouldn’t we be trusted to do it?