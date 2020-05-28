‘The English poker game…’ Bild outline how Chelsea & United have come into Werner race

Liverpool fans were fairly disappointed this morning to wake up to reports that we’ve pulled out of the Timo Werner race because we’re unwilling to pay his €55m buyout clause.

This claim was rejected by others – but it appears there’s some truth in it – with Bild honcho Christian Falk confirming we’re not keen on the price-tag.

Similarly though, he states Chelsea and Manchester United, also keen – won’t pay that much money either.

The english poker game @TimoWerner: @LFC @ChelseaFC & @ManUtd are interested in Werner. But no club seems to pay the transfer fee of 55 Mio € (by clause) — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 28, 2020

This could actually be positive for us – as if nobody wants to spend the money – and Werner is adamant he wants to leave – the price may fall.

Of course, this is at Rb Leipzig’s discretion, as the player is contracted until 2022 and they are under no pressure to sell if they don’t want to.

It’s no surprise to see Liverpool trying to secure Werner at a bargain fee, but we just hope the haggling doesn’t ruin our chances of securing a superb talent who’d be of great benefit next season.

We see a January 2021 deal as potentially more likely, now.