(Video) Rb Leipzig 2-2 Hertha Berlin: Grujic bags and Werner toils in another top Bundesliga clash

Reds were tuned in to watch Timo Werner again last night, but would have been pleasantly surprised to see Marko Grujic give Hertha Berlin the opener against Rb Leipzig.

It was a lovely finish from the on-loan Serb whose Anfield future remains uncertain.

Leipzig fought back and the game eventually ended 2-2, with the home side having a man sent off, to boot.

Werner wasn’t especially clinical in front of goal, but he spent most of the game outside of the box!

Before watching plenty of him over the past few weeks, we had assumed Werner was a striker who played on the shoulder because of his pace, but since the Bundesliga’s return, he’s been playing deep – running through midfield and playmaking as much as he’s tried to get get on the end of stuff.

Check out the highlights, below: