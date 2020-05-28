(Video) When Gerrard completely destroyed the Germans, aged 21

In 2001, 19 years ago, a fledgling Steven Gerrard taught Germany a footballing lesson in a World Cup Qualifier in their own back yard.

Famously, Liverpool players scored all five goals, with Michael Owen bagging a hat-trick, Emile Heskey getting the other – and Gerrard smashing in from 30-yards.

It was Gerrard who completely ran the game from deep in midfield, playing countless long passes into the feet of his team-mates.

Along with his goal, he registered a sublime assist for his partner in crime at the time, Owen – before making a fool of his club team-mate Didi Hamann at the death!

What a performance. Enjoy it in the video below: