“Best right-back in the world” Alexander-Arnold will end up in midfield, according to Flanagan

Former Liverpool full-back Jon Flanagan has tipped Trent Alexander-Arnold to make the switch from defence to midfield at some point in his career.

The Rangers defender clocked a young Trent at Melwood, during his time with the Reds, and said he was shy but his talent was obvious. “I love watching Trent play. He’s the best right-back in the world at the minute,” he told the Athletic.

“He’s a fantastic player but he’s also a lovely lad. I’m so happy for him. He’s going to be a crucial part of this Liverpool team for many years to come.

“When he first came up to Melwood, he was very shy and didn’t say much but everyone could see that the talent was there. Once he got into his stride and he gained confidence from being part of the senior squad, it was clear that his career was going to take off.

“I think he’ll end up playing centre midfield for Liverpool. He’s an amazing right-back but he would be able to pull the strings even more from the centre of the park. He’s got all the attributes to play there.”

There is no doubt Trent has the ability to play in the middle of the park; he has all the attributes of the some of the best box-to-box midfielders in the world.

But the age-old expression of ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ comes to mind – if he’s the best right-back in the world, why would we usher him into a central role?

The defender is still only 21 and has 125 appearances for Liverpool, to go with his nine caps for England. Not to mention his growing collection of honours, including the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Flanagan left Liverpool in unfortunate circumstances – he was arrested after admitting assaulting his girlfriend on 22 December 2017.

The full-back left Anfield to join Bolton on loan in January 2018, before joining Rangers permanently after it was announced the club was going to release him.