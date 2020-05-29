(Images) Gorgeous Nike & LFC training kit with pink features leaked online

There has been an avalanche of leaks in the last few weeks of Liverpool’s new Nike attire, and the latest nugget will surely interest a great number of fans.

Footy Headlines, known for their accuracy on revealing details of wearables before anyone else, report that the Reds will have a maroon tracksuit with pink features for the 2021/22 season.

They claim the tracksuit will be used for training purposes, but we think it looks more like pre-match attire. Either way, we think the pink compliments with maroon well and are looking forward to seeing the real deal next summer.

Take a look at the photos below: