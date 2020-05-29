‘It won’t lift my morale…’ Gary Neville discusses PL return and Liverpool’s likely title win

Gary Neville is delighted the Premier League is back – but isn’t going to to enjoy seeing Liverpool win the title on the football field – something that at various points over the past two months – looked unlikely.

The former Manchester United defender was speaking to Sky Sports, along with Jamie Carragher, about the resumption of the competition on June 17.

Manchester City will face Arsenal on the Wednesday, before a full weekend of fixtures will begin two days later on the Friday.

Liverpool need six points to secure the title, but less if City slip up in any of their nine remaining fixtures. We’re getting giddy just thinking about it!