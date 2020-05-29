LFC could play ‘pre-season friendlies’ against other Premier League clubs before June 17 restart

Liverpool could be set to play some ‘pre-season friendlies’ against fellow Premier League clubs, as the teams gear up for the restart on June 17.

English top flight clubs returned to training earlier this month, but there hasn’t been a domestic fixture since Leicester’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa on March 9.

According to the Athletic, teams in the Premier League will seek to play ‘pre-season friendlies’ against each other to get ready for the resumption of the season.

The same report also claims clubs are preparing plans should professional football be forced into another suspension before the season can be finished.

There has been no rumours circulating as to who Liverpool could be up against, or even if the Reds will definitely play exhibition matches, but our shout would be for Sheffield United.

South Yorkshire is relatively local to Merseyside, compared to the South, just an 80-mile journey between the two, and there is no bitter rivalry.

A ‘friendly’ against the likes of Everton, Manchester United and City could turn sour, especially a the season isn’t finished yet, and that’s not a risk worth taking.