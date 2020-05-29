LFC fans will love Leipzig’s response to Tweet about Chelsea trying to sign Werner

German football expert Christian Falk shared a Tweet in which he claimed Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is trying to convince RB Leipzig striker to join the Blues.

The Bundesliga club’s official Twitter account responded to the post by sharing a GIF of a man eating popcorn on a couch in a comedic fashion.

Leipzig have done this a few times throughout the Werner transfer saga – here is an article in which we talk about a time they reacted bluntly to Liverpool fans on Twitter.

We’ve no idea if the German will end up at Anfield before the start of next season, with the club’s finances is up in the air because of the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Only time will tell, but we think he’d be a fantastic addition to an already star-studded Liverpool squad, and the forward would be breathing down Bobby Firmino’s neck for a place in the starting XI every week.

The Leipzig star is also capable of playing in all three positions across the front three so he’d make for some unreal cover for Mo Salah and Sadio Mane when they’re competing in the AFCON.