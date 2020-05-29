LFC want games at Anfield; Klopp will send message to fans to avoid congregating outside

Liverpool will tell the Premier League they want to play their remaining four home games at Anfield and not at neutral venues, as was discussed yesterday.

A hybrid system was proposed for the June 17 restart that will see bigger games that would naturally draw more fans played at neutral venues, which seems wholly unfair to us – considering every LFC match will be huge until we win the title…

But according to the Athletic and James Pearce, the Reds are unimpressed with the idea they’ll be on the road for home games and will tell the powers that be that fans should be trusted. Jurgen Klopp and the players will send a message on social media that they expect will be followed.

This makes perfect sense. When the beaches are full and the parks of London look like Glastonbury festival every weekend, why is it football fans, and this case Liverpool fans, who are demonised?

Stop expecting the worst of a social group whose intentions are good and have the ability to follow instructions, as much as anyone else.