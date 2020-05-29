(Photo) Nike to release LeBron 9 Low “Liverpool” shoe, inspired by the Reds’ new home kit

Nike x Lebron are said to be set to release a new shoe before 2021 which looks inspired by Liverpool’s 2020/21 home kit.
Originally released in 2012, the LeBron 9 Low “Liverpool”, as labelled by Sneaker News, was a hit with fans of the brand.
The shoe is predominantly red with white and teal features, bearing a striking resemblance to the leaked shirt, and was originally released to celebrate James’ investment in Fenway Sports Group.
According to Sneaker News, the shoe should drop before a new range of Miami Heat products are rolled out in 2021.
Take a look at the photo below:
Nike LeBron 9 Low "Liverpool" may be getting a retro release later this year. Anyone still got their pair from 2012? https://t.co/5lfrM6l6H2 pic.twitter.com/f4jrbpxH2o
— Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) May 26, 2020
