(Photo) Nike to release LeBron 9 Low “Liverpool” shoe, inspired by the Reds’ new home kit

Nike x Lebron are said to be set to release a new shoe before 2021 which looks inspired by Liverpool’s 2020/21 home kit.

Originally released in 2012, the LeBron 9 Low “Liverpool”, as labelled by Sneaker News, was a hit with fans of the brand.

The shoe is predominantly red with white and teal features, bearing a striking resemblance to the leaked shirt, and was originally released to celebrate James’ investment in Fenway Sports Group.

According to Sneaker News, the shoe should drop before a new range of Miami Heat products are rolled out in 2021.

Take a look at the photo below: