Trent says he spent ‘hours and hours’ trying to recreate iconic Gerrard goal

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold asked his Twitter followers for some of the best goals they’ve ever seen, and they of course complied.

The Scouser was inundated with responses – a good number were trolls just posting Atletico Madrid GIFs over and over – but he selected some of the best and retweeted with a comment.

One in particular stood out, and it was a legendary strike by former captain Steven Gerrard against West Ham in the final minute of the 2007 FA Cup final.

Trent said he’d spent ‘hours and hours‘ in a park trying to recreate the goal. We’re going to assume he meant as a kid, and he doesn’t regularly do this in Croxteth Park!

That was unreal. I remember trying to recreate that in the park for hours and hours. https://t.co/hj3W8YdF0Y — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) May 29, 2020

Given Trent’s age, that Gerrard goal likely stands out a great deal – he’d have been just nine-years-old when it happened.

To this day, it’s unbelievable to watch back. Some of the things Stevie manged to pull off in his career were downright ridiculous.

In his original tweet, Trent also mentioned Gerrard’s belter against Olympiacos as one of his favourite goals.

We’ve got a new Scouser in our team and he’s already picked up the Champions League trophy. At the age of 21, Trent could go on to eclipse his idol.