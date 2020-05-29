(Video) Alisson reveals what he said to his wife moments after winning the UCL with LFC

When Liverpool won the Champions League title in 2019, the first thing goalkeeper Alisson did was jump on his phone and call his wife.

Most of the players were celebrating with each other, but – like captain Jordan Henderson, who was embracing his dad at full-time – the Brazilian wanted to involve his family.

We at EOTK have often wondered what Ali told his wife after the game, and he’s now shed some light on exactly that in a conversation with Sadio Mane and Divock Origi.

Take a watch of the video below (via New Balance & B/R Football):