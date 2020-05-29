(Video): Premier League CEO discusses Liverpool trophy presentation

Premier League CEO Richard Masters said he’s determined to make sure Liverpool get their moment to celebrate winning the title.

The Reds are just six points away from mathematically confirming the achievement, but there are a question marks over how we’ll be ushered in a Champions.

In Scotland, Celtic captain Scott Brown was given the trophy to lift in an empty stadium, but the Premier League chief hinted at more for Liverpool.

The Premier League is set to resume in three weeks, and the Reds could be confirmed as winners by beating Everton (if Manchester City lose to Arsenal).

